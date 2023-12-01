Gilbert notched an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Gilbert earned his second helper of the year, snapping a 10-game point drought that also see him sit out eight contests as a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old could be in line for a short-term bump in playing time after the Flames dealt Nikita Zadorov to the Canucks prior to Thursday's game. Gilbert has added 11 shots on net, 25 hits, 17 blocked shots, nine PIM and a minus-2 rating over 14 appearances. In the long run, Ilya Solovyov or Jeremie Poirier (arm) could bump players like Gilbert and Jordan Oesterle out of the lineup.