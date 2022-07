Gilbert signed a two-year, one-way contract with the Flames on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The fact that Gilbert was able to land a one-way deal comes as a bit of a surprise, as the 25-year-old defender spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season in the minors, picking up 23 points through 52 appearances with AHL Colorado. The Flames are pretty shorthanded at defense, so Gilbert could earn at least a semi-regular NHL role in 2022-23.