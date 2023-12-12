Gilbert logged two assists, four hits, four blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Avalanche.

With Chris Tanev (undisclosed) getting hurt on his first shift, Gilbert stepped into a top-four role with 20:26 of ice time. The result was Gilbert's best individual performance of the season despite the Flames' third-period collapse. The 27-year-old doubled his point total to four assists through 18 appearances. He's added 14 shots on net, 31 hits, 24 blocked shots, nine PIM and a minus-4 rating, and he could be in line for a larger role if Tanev misses time.