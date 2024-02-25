Watch Now:

Gilbert has played just three times in the Flames' last 13 games.

Gilbert was a regular on the third pairing before suffering a concussion in January. He played three of four games after getting cleared to return, but he's been a scratch for all of February with waiver-claim Brayden Pachal and Oliver Kylington (personal) on the third pairing. Gilbert has seven points, 53 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 31 appearances. If the Flames trade Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, there may be room for Gilbert and fellow scratch Jordan Oesterle in the lineup down the stretch.

