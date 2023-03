Gilbert hasn't played since the March 3 trade deadline.

Gilbert was surpassed by Troy Stecher on the depth chart in the deal that sent Connor Mackey and Brett Ritchie to Arizona. Despite the Flames' uneven play over the last three weeks, Gilbert hasn't gotten a chance to play. He has four points, 41 hits, 27 PIM and 20 blocked shots through 18 contests and wouldn't see much more than a third-pairing assignment if he was able to get back in the lineup.