Forbort registered an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Forbort, who was acquired via trade from the Kings at the deadline, had skated in 11 scoreless games with the Flames before notching his first point. The 28-year-old blueliner had one assist in 13 contests with the Kings in 2019-20, and his career high is 18 points in both 2016-17 and 2017-18. Forbort is more of a depth defenseman, although he's seen an average of 18:19 per game during the playoffs.