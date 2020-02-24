Flames' Derek Forbort: Sent to Pacific Division foe
The Flames acquired Forbort from the Kings for a 2021 conditional fourth-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Although Mark Giordano (hamstring) and Travis Hamonic (upper body) should both be back this season, the Flames are bolstering their blue line. They also brought in Erik Gustafsson from Chicago on Monday. Forbort has only played in 13 NHL games this year due to a couple of injuries, and the stay-at-home blueliner has one point over 13 games. He's a strong defender, though, sporting a 52.6 Corsi For percentage, and he'll likely slot into one of the bottom-two pairings.
