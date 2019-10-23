Ryan collected an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Ryan provided the secondary assist on Tobias Rieder's third-period goal. The center has provided solid depth scoring with five points and 18 shots on goal in 11 games this year. He's coming off of back-to-back 38 point campaigns, and his current pace puts him in line for a similar output in 2019-20.