Flames' Derek Ryan: Adds assist
Ryan collected an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
Ryan provided the secondary assist on Tobias Rieder's third-period goal. The center has provided solid depth scoring with five points and 18 shots on goal in 11 games this year. He's coming off of back-to-back 38 point campaigns, and his current pace puts him in line for a similar output in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.