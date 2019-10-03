Flames' Derek Ryan: Back in action
Ryan (illness) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against Colorado, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Ryan missed practice Friday due to an illness, but he was never in danger of missing Calgary's season opener. The 32-year-old vet, who notched 13 goals and 38 points in 81 games last campaign, is expected to center Milan Lucic and Sam Bennett on the Flames' third line against the Avalanche.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.