Ryan (illness) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against Colorado, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Ryan missed practice Friday due to an illness, but he was never in danger of missing Calgary's season opener. The 32-year-old vet, who notched 13 goals and 38 points in 81 games last campaign, is expected to center Milan Lucic and Sam Bennett on the Flames' third line against the Avalanche.