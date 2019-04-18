Ryan scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

This is Ryan's first experience in the playoffs, and the fourth-line center has struggled to have an impact on offense. He's been a reliable depth contributor, having recorded 38 points in 81 regular-season games, but with the Flames down 3-1 in the series, he hasn't done enough to help improve their chances of a deeper run.