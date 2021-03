Ryan scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ryan gave the Flames a 2-0 lead at 7:33 of the first period. The 34-year-old center is up to two goals, six points, 13 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 18 outings this season. While he'll likely shuffle between the taxi squad and active roster frequently, there's no doubt to Ryan's status as the Flames' fourth-line center.