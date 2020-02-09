Flames' Derek Ryan: Busts slump with two-point game
Ryan scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Ryan's line with Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube combined for seven points in the win. For his part, Ryan also won 11 of 16 faceoffs. The 33-year-old center entered Saturday on a six-game drought. He's up to 10 goals, 27 points, 88 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 56 contests.
