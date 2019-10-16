Flames' Derek Ryan: Chips in with assist
Ryan collected an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
The veteran center snapped a five-game point drought with his second helper of the season. Ryan has added 11 shots on goal in seven games, working in a bottom-six role for a top-heavy Flames offense.
