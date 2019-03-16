Flames' Derek Ryan: Closing in on 30 points
Ryan dished an assist and fired four shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
Ryan has seen his production increase with three goals and two assists in seven games in March, including a three-point night in a 9-4 win over the Devils. He's up to 29 points (nine goals, 20 helpers) in 70 games, and he's won 57 percent of his faceoffs while seeing his usual deployment as a fourth-line center. If Sean Monahan (illness) misses any time, Ryan would likely see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...