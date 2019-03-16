Ryan dished an assist and fired four shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Ryan has seen his production increase with three goals and two assists in seven games in March, including a three-point night in a 9-4 win over the Devils. He's up to 29 points (nine goals, 20 helpers) in 70 games, and he's won 57 percent of his faceoffs while seeing his usual deployment as a fourth-line center. If Sean Monahan (illness) misses any time, Ryan would likely see a bump in minutes.