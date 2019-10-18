Ryan scored a goal on three shots and added an assist with a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Ryan had luck on his side for his third period goal, getting credit for being the last Flame to touch the puck before a Detroit defenseman shot the puck into his own net. Ryan also assisted on Mark Giordano's power-play tally four minutes later, giving him his first multi-point game of the year. The 32-year-old veteran has one goal and three assists in eight games while serving in a bottom-six role.