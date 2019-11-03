Flames' Derek Ryan: Delivers helper
Ryan notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Ryan has three points in his last two games after a two-point effort against the Predators on Thursday. For the year, the center is up to eight points in 16 contests. He's a reliable provided of depth scoring for the Flames, but a lack of non-scoring stats (four hits, nine blocked shots) limits his fantasy viability to deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.