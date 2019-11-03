Ryan notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ryan has three points in his last two games after a two-point effort against the Predators on Thursday. For the year, the center is up to eight points in 16 contests. He's a reliable provided of depth scoring for the Flames, but a lack of non-scoring stats (four hits, nine blocked shots) limits his fantasy viability to deeper formats.