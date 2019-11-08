Flames' Derek Ryan: Deposits third goal
Ryan netted a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Ryan's tally early in the second period got the Flames on the board, answering Jack Hughes' first-period marker. Ryan has been a solid depth contributor with three goals and nine points through 19 appearances. That puts him right on the pace he's had in the last two years, when he had 38 points in each campaign.
