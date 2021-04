Ryan produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Ryan earned the secondary assist on a Dillon Dube goal in the first period. The helper snapped Ryan's 14-game point drought. The Flames' fourth-line center has just seven points in 33 appearances this year. He had produced at least 29 points in each of the last four campaigns, but a broken finger in February derailed his 2020-21 season.