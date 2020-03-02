Ryan notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Ryan had gone six games without a point -- he's only had two droughts of that length this year. The center is up to 29 points (10 goals, 19 helpers), 98 shots and a plus-9 rating through 65 games. Ryan hasn't done much on offense lately -- he's a marginal option for fantasy owners at best.