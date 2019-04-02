Flames' Derek Ryan: Finds net twice in rout
Ryan scored in both the first and third periods of a 7-2 blowout of Los Angeles on Monday.
Ryan's stepped up nicely in the past three games, scoring three goals in that stretch. He seems to be finding his stride as the season comes to an end, which could make him a nice cheap option in the playoffs for owners needing help in daily leagues.
