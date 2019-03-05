Flames' Derek Ryan: Finds twine in blowout loss
Ryan scored his seventh goal in a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.
Ryan snapped a six-game goalless drought with the tally, which brings him to the 25-point plateau for the third consecutive season. The fourth-line center has provided good depth on the ice for the Flames, but has limited appeal in fantasy.
