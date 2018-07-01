Flames' Derek Ryan: Follows former coach north
Ryan will ink a three-year contact with the Flames on Sunday worth, $3.125 AAV, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Ryan spent the past three season in the Hurricanes organization, including playing for coach Bill Peters in the last two years. Under the coach's tutelage, the center racked up 67 points in 147 outings. The Spokane native will likely fill in as a depth scoring option for Calgary.
