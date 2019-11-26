Flames' Derek Ryan: Garners assist in overtime loss
Ryan posted an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Ryan had the secondary helper on Dillon Dube's opening tally at 7:34 of the first period. Ryan has not been immune from the team's scoring issues -- the center has only two goals and an assist in his last nine games. The 32-year-old is at 11 points and 40 shots on goal in 27 appearances.
