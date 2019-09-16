Ryan (undisclosed) will play in Monday's home preseason game versus the Canucks, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Ryan suffered an injury at the IIHF World Championship tournament in May, and it appears he's shaken off the issue. The 32-year-old pivot is expected to man a bottom-six role when the season commences, and he still has fantasy value in deeper leagues since Ryan had 38 points -- seven on the power play -- in a similar role last year.