Flames' Derek Ryan: Generates apple
Ryan posted an assist and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Ryan now has a career-high 24 helpers to go with his nine goals in 74 games this year. Over his last six appearances, he has scored twice and added six assists, only being held off the scoresheet once. While he does have 33 points and a plus-15 rating, he doesn't add much physicality (14 hits, 18 blocked shots this season), keeping his fantasy interest limited to deeper formats.
