Ryan supplied an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Ryan set up Elias Lindholm's first goal of the game, scored at 3:25 of the third period. The 33-year-old center now has three points in his last three games. For the year, he's at 28 points (10 tallies, 18 helpers) and 90 shots in 58 outings. He's right on track to match the 38-point campaigns he's had in each of the last two seasons.