Play

Ryan scored a short-handed, empty-net goal and added an assist Sunday in a 5-1 win over the Stars.

Ryan's empty-netter with 2:04 left in the third period rounded out the scoring and sealed the road win for the Flames. It was the sixth goal of the season for the 32-year-old, who has 18 points in 38 games in a depth role.

More News
Our Latest Stories