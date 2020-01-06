Flames' Derek Ryan: Has modest three-game point streak
Ryan registered an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.
Ryan has a goal and two helpers during his three-game point streak. The 33-year-old center has picked up 22 points, 72 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating in 44 games this year. He's not quite at the level of the Flames' top players, but the third-liner could provide solid depth scoring in deeper fantasy formats.
