Ryan registered an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Ryan has a goal and two helpers during his three-game point streak. The 33-year-old center has picked up 22 points, 72 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating in 44 games this year. He's not quite at the level of the Flames' top players, but the third-liner could provide solid depth scoring in deeper fantasy formats.