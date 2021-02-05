Ryan (undisclosed) did not play after the first period in Thursday's game versus the Jets, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

It's unclear how Ryan was injured, but he logged only 2:18 of ice time on six shifts. The 34-year-old has held down the fourth-line center job this season, but his status for Saturday's game versus the Oilers is in doubt. If he can't play, Zac Rinaldo or Sam Bennett could enter the lineup in a bottom-six role. Consider Ryan day-to-day for now, as there was no update on his status after Thursday's contest.