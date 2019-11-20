Flames' Derek Ryan: Lights lamp in Tuesday's loss
Ryan scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
The goal snapped a four-game point drought for Ryan, but the Flames had scored only three times as a team during that span. Ryan is up to 10 points and 33 shots on goal in 24 contests this season. It's possible, given the team's struggles, that Ryan could move up the lineup if coach Bill Peters feels the need to shuffle his lines.
