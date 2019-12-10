Flames' Derek Ryan: Lights lamp Monday
Ryan scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Ryan's second-period tally briefly tied the game at one before Valeri Nichushkin replied for the Avalanche. The 32-year-old center has five points over his last three games. He's seemingly benefited from the usage interim head coach Geoff Ward has deployed. Ryan now has 16 points and 51 shots on goal in 32 contests this year.
