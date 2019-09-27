Play

Ryan (illness) was absent from practice Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

With Ryan unavailable, Alan Quine took line rushes between Milan Lucic and Sam Bennett. It's unlikely Ryan will be out for long. The versatile forward posted 13 goals and 38 points in 81 games last season, and he could make a solid late-round pick in deeper formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories