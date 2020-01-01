Ryan recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Ryan had a helper on a Sam Bennett goal in the final minute of the second period. Ryan has just three points over his last nine games, but he's up to 20 points in 42 outings this season. The center is a fairly consistent scoring presence, usually good for 35 to 40 points a year, but he's not particularly physical with just 10 hits and 18 blocked shots.