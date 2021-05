Ryan posted an assist in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Ryan set up a Dillon Dube tally in the third period. The 34-year-old Ryan got a look as the second-line center Sunday -- he's mainly been a fourth-liner for the bulk of the campaign. Ryan has 10 points, 33 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 14 PIM through 39 outings.