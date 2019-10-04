Play

Ryan (illness) had a helper and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Ryan's illness kept him out of the preseason finale, but he was able to start the regular season on time and chipped in the secondary assist on Mark Giordano's second period goal. Ryan started this game on the third line, but coach Bill Peters used the center all throughout the lineup last season.

