Flames' Derek Ryan: Notches pair of assists
Ryan had two helpers, including one on the power play, in a 6-1 thrashing of the Coyotes on Sunday.
With these two assists, Ryan has five points in his last five games. That's impressive. On the other hand, he has only seven points total in 23 games, and the 31-year-old is playing two fewer minutes per contest this year in comparison to last year.
