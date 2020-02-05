Flames' Derek Ryan: Offense dries up
Ryan has gone five games without a point.
Ryan has typically been a steady source of depth offense -- this is an unusual dry spell for the center. The 33-year-old has 25 points, 85 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating in 54 contests, but he can be safely benched in fantasy until he gets back on the scoresheet.
