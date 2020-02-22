Play

Ryan (illness) participated in line rushes, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Friday's home game against the Bruins, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Ryan missed two games due to illness. He's expected to play right wing on the fourth line, with Tobias Rieder and Mark Jankowski as his linemates. Ryan should provide a boost to the Flames' special teams play.

