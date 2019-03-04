Ryan's scoring has gone cold over the last two weeks, with only one goal on seven shots in seven appearances.

The fourth-line pivot enjoyed a run of seven points over the previous seven games, but couldn't sustain the hot stretch in the latter half of the month. Overall, Ryan has provided six goals and 18 helpers in 64 skates for the Flames during his first season with the team. He's seen an average of 1:47 on the power play this season, skating on the second unit, where he's picked up seven of his points. However, with only 12 hits and 15 blocked shots this year, he doesn't warrant much fantasy attention.