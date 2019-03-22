Flames' Derek Ryan: Passes 100 career points
Ryan had a pair of helpers in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
The first assist, on the eventual game-winner by Garnet Hathaway, gave Ryan 100 career points. He wouldn't stay on that mark for long, setting up Andrew Mangiapane in the second period. Ryan has 32 points in 73 games this season, with two tallies and five apples over his last five games. He could make for a solid budget DFS pick Saturday against the Canucks.
