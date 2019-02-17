Ryan picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

The unheralded 32-year-old now has a goal and 11 points in the last 14 games, and his play has earned him a consistent spot on both the power play and the penalty kill for the Flames. Ryan's fourth-line role at even strength does put a damper on his chances of maintaining this pace for the rest of the season, and his track record isn't encouraging, but at least in the short term he's worth rostering in most fantasy formats.