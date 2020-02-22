Flames' Derek Ryan: Quiet in return
Ryan (illness) posted a shot on goal and won all five of his faceoffs in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Ryan skated 11:37 in the contest, which came after a two-game absence for the forward. He remains at 28 points with 93 shots and a plus-9 rating through 60 contests.
