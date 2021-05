Ryan had three assists and was plus-2 in a 6-2 win over Vancouver in Wednesday's season finale.

The 34-year-old had his most productive effort all season, figuring in on goals by Dillon Dube, Brett Ritchie and Connor Mackey. After amassing at least 10 goals and 29 points in each of his first four full NHL campaigns, Ryan dipped to just two goals and 13 points in 43 contests in 2020-21.