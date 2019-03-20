Ryan provided an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The helper gave Ryan 30 points in 72 games this season. The center was filling in on the top line for Sean Monahan (illness), and his assist was on Johnny Gaudreau's game-tying goal. Monahan isn't expected to be out for long, and his return would likely send Ryan back to fourth-line duties.

