Ryan scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Ryan got a deflection on Noah Hanifin's shot to open the scoring at 4:39 of the first period. The 33-year-old has posted four points in his last five games and 23 points (eight goals, 15 helpers) through 46 contests overall. He's added 73 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating from his all-situations third-line role.