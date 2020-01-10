Flames' Derek Ryan: Redirects power-play tally
Ryan scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Ryan got a deflection on Noah Hanifin's shot to open the scoring at 4:39 of the first period. The 33-year-old has posted four points in his last five games and 23 points (eight goals, 15 helpers) through 46 contests overall. He's added 73 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating from his all-situations third-line role.
