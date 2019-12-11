Ryan collected an assist and won 10 of 16 faceoffs in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Ryan's positive effort at the dot was highlighted by his assist -- he won a draw and Johnny Gaudreau struck for the Flames' second goal of the game. Ryan has a goal and five helpers over his four-game point streak. The recent binge puts the 32-year-old at 17 points and a plus-9 rating in 33 contests. His solid offense is enough for fantasy owners in deeper formats to take notice.