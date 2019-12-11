Flames' Derek Ryan: Riding four-game point streak
Ryan collected an assist and won 10 of 16 faceoffs in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Ryan's positive effort at the dot was highlighted by his assist -- he won a draw and Johnny Gaudreau struck for the Flames' second goal of the game. Ryan has a goal and five helpers over his four-game point streak. The recent binge puts the 32-year-old at 17 points and a plus-9 rating in 33 contests. His solid offense is enough for fantasy owners in deeper formats to take notice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.