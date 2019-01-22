Ryan has no goals but five assists in his past 10 games.

The fourth-line center has been solid for the Flames since the new year, considering he averaged 12:30 of ice time in that span. Though he's picked up five assists, he's only recorded 11 shots, which could explain his goal drought during that span. Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Ryan will remain on the fourth line for the game against Carolina on Tuesday.