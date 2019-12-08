Flames' Derek Ryan: Sends pair of helpers
Ryan managed two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Ryan collected a secondary assist on Milan Lucic's power-play goal in the first period, and then set up Dillon Dube for the eventual game-winning tally in the third. It's Ryan's second straight two-assist effort. The center is up to 15 points and 48 shots on goal through 31 games. If he and Lucic can build on their recent success, the Flames will become a deeper team all-around, which could make Ryan a more viable option in fantasy.
