Flames' Derek Ryan: Six points in last eight games
Ryan scored in Calgary's 2-1 shootout win over Toronto on Thursday night.
Ryan has been particularly hot lately -- he has three points, including two goals, in his last four games and six (three goals, three assists) in his last eight. Ryan is a worthy short-term add from the wire while he's this hot.
