Ryan produced two helpers -- one while shorthanded -- and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Ryan set up Tobias Rieder's go-ahead goal while killing a penalty in the second period. The center also assisted Milan Lucic's first goal as a Flame, which would become the game-winner. Ryan is up to 13 points, 46 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating in 30 games this season. He's shooting a career-low 8.7 percent, and while he's always been a selective shooter, Ryan could see a bump that leads to increased offense, especially if Johnny Gaudreau stays on his line for an extended time.